Proposed recreational trail system focus of meeting set in Alto Pass

A proposed recreational trail system will be the focus of a community meeting which is planned this weekend in Alto Pass.

The meeting is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the community center in Alto Pass.

The Recreational Trails of Union County would like an opportunity to speak with community members and answer any questions or concerns that landowners or the public may have in regard to the first phase of a proposed bike trail and the impact the trail may have on landowners.

Those who have been invited to the meeting include landowners along the Tunnel Hill Trail, the superintendent of the Cobden School District and other community members.

Matters that will be addressed at the meeting include potential benefits to the community and concerns that community members may have in regarding persons utilizing the bike trail, right of easement and the ability to hunt and ride ATVs.

Refreshments will be served.

Those involved with the project shared in a news release that the proposed recreational trail system would connect Alto Pass, Cobden and Jonesboro.

The proposed system would be connected to other trails in Jackson and Williamson counties.

The first phase of the project would be an expansion of the Quetil Trail in Alto Pass to reach Cobden.

The purpose of the trail would be to provide a health benefit and recreational opportunity.

Organizers are seeking partners for the project. They say the plan is to obtain a right of way which will make the project eligible for grant funds that will cover costs involved in surveying, engineering, construction and maintenance.