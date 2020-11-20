Public health alert issued in Jackson County as COVID-19 cases surge

The Jackson County Health Department reported on Nov. 12 it had been notified in the previous 24 hours that 87 Jackson County residents were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

As of Nov. 12, 395 active cases were being managed, which the health department said was a record high.

The health department reported that as of that date, there had been 2,077 confirmed cases in the county, including 28 related deaths.

Seventeen individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 1,654 individuals.

The Jackson County Health Department on Nov. 12 also issued a public health alert.

The health department said in a news release that the alert was issued to raise awareness and to elicit public action to stem the tide of rising COVID-19 infections.

This was the second time the Jackson County Health Department had issued such an alert during the pandemic.

Multiple factors being monitored locally were at record levels as of Nov. 12.

The health department advised that residents of, and visitors to, Jackson County should immediately and consistently take the following actions:

Stay home as much as possible. Only go out for work or essential items, if possible.

Avoid parties and gatherings of all sizes. The health department warned that “crowds are an ideal environment for spreading COVID-19.”

Keep at least six feet of space between yourself and others as much as possible.

Wear a face mask when around others. The latest research shows cloth masks protect the wearer, as well as others, the health department said.

Stay home if you are sick, even if you only have mild symptoms. Get tested. Self-isolate while awaiting test results. Stay home when placed on isolation or quarantine.

Workplaces should follow all guidance published by IDPH and DCEO, as well as the Restore Illinois resurgence mitigations.

Return calls to public health officials and follow their instructions.

If you have a fever, cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, nausea, diarrhea, or other symptoms, call your health care provider for further guidance.