Public infrastructure grant funds awarded

Communities throughout the Southern Illinois area are receiving infrastructure and housing rehabilitation grant funds.

The grants were announced by State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, and State Rep. Paul Jacobs, R-Pomona.

The legislators shared news about the grant funding following an announcement from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, DCEO.

Area communities were among those being awarded grants through the Community Development Block Grant, CDBG, program.

The grants will be awarded to local governments for projects throughout the 59th Senate District and 118th Representative District.

The grants will support housing rehabilitation projects and enable communities to make critical repairs to water, sewer and drainage infrastructure to enhance safety and quality of life for residents.

Communities receiving grants for public infrastructure projects include:

City of Grand Tower: $1.5 million for water main replacements.

Village of Dongola: $570,000 for water system improvements.

Village of Tamms: $1,427,175 for sewer system improvements.