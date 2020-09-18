Public Policy Institute to welcome Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., headlines the fall schedule of speakers hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

Buttigieg is scheduled to participate in the institute’s “Understanding Our New World” series via Zoom at noon on Sept. 24.

John Shaw, institute director, plans to discuss Buttigieg’s political rise, the 2020 presidential campaign and his teaching assignment at the University of Notre Dame.

Registration for the free ZOOM meeting is available in advance.

After completing registration, participants will receive an email confirmation with information about joining the meeting, along with the meeting ID and password.

Participants have an opportunity when they register to submit a question to Buttigieg by email at paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu or by including it in the “Questions and Comments” section on the registration form.

In addition to the Buttigieg event, the institute’s fall schedule includes the following speakers:

Sept. 18, 10 a.m., U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

Sept. 21, noon, Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Sept. 30, 2 p.m., John Danforth, former U.S. senator from Missouri and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Oct. 6, 1 p.m., Hanh Le, executive director of the Weissberg Foundation.

Oct. 20, 2 p.m., Illinois State Sen. and Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford, D-Chicago.

Nov. 12, 10 a.m., Illinois State Rep. Theresa Mah, D-Chicago.

Additional speakers may be added to the schedule.

The institute launched the “Understanding Our New World” series in late April and has interviewed leading diplomats, journalists, philanthropists, policy experts and public officials.