Public safety and childhood education highlighted

Williamson County State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti on March 27 welcomed to his office Illinois State Rep. Dave Severin, R-Benton, and Illinois State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg.

Zanotti and Fight Crime Illinois co-chairperson Tyler R. Edmonds, who is the Union County state’s attorney, spoke to the lawmakers about how public safety is linked to early childhood education and programs for older kids, like Teen REACH and Redeploy Illinois.

The law enforcement leaders’ perspective was echoed by Mission: Readiness-Military Leaders for Kids member Vice Admiral Nancy Brown, U.S. Navy, retired. Brown is a Marion native who spoke about how efforts like preschool and physical education in schools ensure the nation’s military readiness.