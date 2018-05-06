Pulaski-Alexander IAHCE awards scholarships to students

Pulaski-Alexander IAHCE recently presented scholarships to graduating seniors at Century High School in Ullin and Meridian High School in Mounds.

Century High School

IAHCE Pulaski-Alexander Board president June Badgley presented $500 scholarships to each of two graduating seniors from Century during the school’s recent senior awards banquet.

Badgley presented scholarships to seniors Cason Hight and Molly Williams.

Cason plans to graduate from a four-year university as a physical therapist and “wants to work with people who have been hurt and try to get them back to enjoying the things that they love to do.”

Molly has chosen Shawnee Community College to obtain her accreditation as a medical administrative assistant.

Molly said she “plans to be employed at a medical skills facility, using the skills obtained to assist patients and coworkers.”

Meridian High School

During a recent senior awards banquet at Meridian, seniors Ann Lence and Alexis Crain each were awarded a scholarship by IAHCE members: international chairperson Margaret Ann Grace and member Ledillon Powers.

Ann has chosen Shawnee Community College and Southeast Missouri University to obtain her degree in accounting, and “aspires to learn the right way to manage money and to produce successful budgets.”

Alexis is planning to graduate from Southern Illinois University, continuing at Maryville University with a degree in occupational therapy. Her goal is to “ help people get back to their everyday life, doing activities that they love.”

Appreciation Voiced

Each of the seniors received a $500 check and was being encouraged to obtain her or his goals and also were being rewarded for a job well done.

The scholarship recipients were chosen on the basis of their scholarship applications, especially focusing upon not only their academic skills, but also on their community and school involvement.

The money for the scholarships is raised each by an annual Hillbilly Dinner Theater, when members of Illinois Association of Home Community Education provide an evening of food, fun, and entertainment.

The Pulaski-Alexander members of Illinois Association of Home Community Education voiced appreciation to the community for its continuing support of its fund-raising activities.