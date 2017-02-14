Pulaski-Alexander Soil, Water District meeting set

The Pulaski-Alexander Soil and Water Conservation District’s 69th annual meeting is planned Feb. 23.

The meeting will be in the cafeteria at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m.

During the meeting two directors will be elected, a conservation farm family of the year will be recognized and area students will receive awards for winning our poster and essay contests.

A silent auction is planned from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call the soil and water conservation district office at 618-747-2305, extension 104.