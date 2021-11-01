Pulaski County Courthouse closed for deep cleaning due to COVID-19

The Pulaski County Courthouse in Mound City has been closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted information last week about the closing on social media.

The posting said the courthouse “will be receiving a deep cleaning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is estimated that the courthouse will be closed until Wednesday, January 13, 2021.”

Updates about the matter will be posted on the Facebook page for the sheriff's office.

“All court and business matter dates are extended due to this closure,” the sheriff’s office reported.

The closing includes offices in and outside of the courthouse.

The sheriff’s office noted that “not all offices have voicemail or an answering machine. You may not be able to contact offices or leave messages until the courthouse reopens.

“The Sheriff’s Dispatch/911 center, patrol division and all emergency services are staffed and operating normally.

“This is done to protect the health and safety of the courthouse employees and the general public.”