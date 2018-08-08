Pulaski County Fair scheduled

The 2018 Pulaski County Fair is scheduled Sunday, Aug. 12, through Saturday, Aug. 18.

The 59th edition of the fair will be at the fairgrounds in Pulaski.

Admission to the fairgrounds are $5 per car load or $2 per person for walk-ins.

Miller Spectacular Shows Inc. will be on the midway.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights for fair week:

Sunday, Aug. 12

5 p.m. Parade, downtown Pulaski.

7 p.m. Gospel singing and community worship service.

Monday, Aug. 13

6 p.m. Family night, featuring games and pedal tractor pull. Free grandstand.

Tuesday, Aug. 14

7 p.m. IHFSPA and natural aspirated and stock tractor pulls, plus truck pull. Admission prices: $8 for adults, $5 for children.

Wednesday, Aug. 15

7 p.m. ITPA tractor pull. Admission prices: $8 for adults, $5 for children.

Thursday, Aug. 16

7 p.m. Heartland Idol and family night featuring a pig scramble.

Friday, Aug. 17

7:30 p.m. Late model and compact demolition derby. Admission prices: $10 for adults, $5 for children.

7 p.m. Free entertainment pavilion.

Saturday, Aug. 18

6:30 p.m. 4 x 4 mud race; four classes. Admission prices: $10 for adults, $5 for children.

7 p.m. Free entertainment pavilion.