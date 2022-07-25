Pulaski County Fair scheduled

The 62nd Pulaski County Fair is scheduled to begin Sunday, July 31. The fair continues through Saturday, Aug. 6.

The event will be at the fairgrounds in Pulaski. Admission to the fairgrounds will be $5 per car load or $2 per person for walk-ins.

Here’s a look at some of the events which are planned at the fair:

Sunday, July 31

5 p.m. Parade in downtown Pulaski.

7 p.m. Gospel singing and community worship service.

Monday, Aug. 1

6 p.m. Family Night, featuring games and a pedal tractor pull. Free grandstand.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

7 p.m. Conner Family Carnival.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

7 p.m. Stock 6,000 ITPA tractor pull. Premiums plus trophies. Adults $10, children $5.

Thursday, Aug. 4

7 p.m. Heartland Idol. IHFSPA and natural asperated tractor pull. Adults $10, children $5.

Friday, Aug. 5

7:30 p.m. Stride Pro Wrestling. Adults $10, children $5.

Saturday, Aug. 6

7 p.m. Demolition derby, late model and compact. Prize money plus trophies. Adults $10, children $5. Also, free entertainment pavilion.

More information about the fair can be found online at www.pulaskicofair.net or by calling 618-342-6212 or 618-342-6412.