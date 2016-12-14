Pulaski County officials take office

Circuit Judge William Thurston swore in Pulaski County officials on the morning of Dec. 1. From left are Judge Thurston; David Sharp, who was sworn in as county clerk; Cindy Kennedy, who was sworn in as circuit clerk; Jim Flummer, who was sworn in as state’s attorney; and Bryan Curry, who was sworn in as coroner. Sharp, Kennedy and Curry each were reelected in November. Flummer was elected after he had served the unexpired portion of his predecessor’s term in office, from Dec. 18, 2014, to Nov. 30, 2016.