Pulaski County sheriff to award scholarship

The Illinois Sheriff’s Association plans to award $53,000 in college scholarships.

The scholarships will be awarded to students throughout the State of Illinois who plan to pursue a higher education during the 2018-2019 academic year.

Scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only.

Students must be enrolled full-time at a certified institution of higher learning within the State of Illinois.

Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Kern plans to award one scholarship in the amount of $500.

No restrictions will be placed on any applicant for reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin.

The only limitations for the program follow:

•Applicants must be permanent Illinois residents.

•Scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the State of Illinois.

•Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2018-2019 school year, excluding the summer session.

Scholarship applications are available at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department in Mound City.

The applications also are available on the Illinois Sheriff’s Association’s website at www.ilsheriff.org.

Students are required to complete the application, to answer an essay question and return all documentation to the sheriff’s office in their permanent county of residence by March 15, 2018 (applications must be postmarked by this date).

For more information, contact a local sheriff’s office, the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, a high school advising center or a college financial aid office.