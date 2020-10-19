Pulaski County sheriff's deputies honored

Two Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputies have received a special commendation for administering prompt and unselfish life-saving aid and assistance to a Pulaski County citizen.

At a ceremony held at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Mound City on Oct. 7, Deputy Jovontae Coleman and Deputy Jonathan Utley were awarded the American Police Hall of Fame Life Saving Medal for their actions following an emergency medical assistance call on Saturday, Aug. 1.

“The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office believes in the recognition of deputies, their actions and the outstanding efforts in service to the community and the citizens of Pulaski County, Illinois,” said dispatcher Bruce Newbold, who presided over the ceremony.

Upon arrival at a residence on State Highway 37 in Mound City, Deputy Coleman found an unconscious and unresponsive male lying beside a pool in which he had been submerged for approximately five minutes.

Deputy Coleman began CPR, aided by Deputy Utley, until the male began breathing on his own and emergency medical services personnel arrived.

“The individual survived this incident due to the quick response, immediate recognition of the severity of the medical emergency, critical actions and effective CPR of these two deputies,” said Newbold. “A failure to act or action after delay could have led to a tragic outcome.”

The medals were presented by Chief Deputy Lyle Womack, on behalf of Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Kern.