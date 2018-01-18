Home / News / Pulaski County traffic wreck claims life of Tamms man

Pulaski County traffic wreck claims life of Tamms man

Thu, 01/18/2018 - 9:55am admin

One person sustained fatal injuries in a traffic accident which occurred Saturday afternoon, Jan. 13, in Pulaski County.

Illinois State Police District 22 at Ullin reported that the accident happened at 4:21 p.m. Saturday on Normandy Road.

State police identified the victim as Larry E. Nicholson, 60, of Tamms.

He was identified as the driver of a 2004 Nissan Titan.

The vehicle was traveling west on Normandy Road. 

The vehicle ran off the left side of the highway, traveled approximately .5 of a mile, struck a tree and came to rest in a wooded area.

State police reported that the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County coroner.

An investigation into the crash continues.

