Pumpkin People coming to visit

The Pumpkin People are coming to visit the Clyde L. Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna this October.

Organizers report that 15 businesses/organizations have committed to setting up displays, which are scheduled to be available for viewing Oct. 7-16.

The trail of pumpkin people will depict various aspects of the Olympics.

This year’s display will involve the use of approximately 110 pumpkins from the St. Mary’s Church Pumpkin Patch, 95 bales of straw donated by Stegle Plumbing and 50 mums from the Choate greenhouse.

Those involved with planning the event shared that “the Pumpkin People cast a spell and the campus dons a new look. The smiles and laughter of children and adults alike shower the campus with joy as they explore the displays and make pumpkin people friends.

“A continuous line of cars parade through the grounds, bringing thousands of visitors to witness the creativity and ingenuity of the displays.”

Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center is located at 1000 N. Main St. in Anna, and is also the starting location for the Colorfest Biathlon which is scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Businesses and organizations which are participating in this year’s Pumpkin Town include:

Anna-Jonesboro National Bank. Reppert Publications. Cobden School. Choate Rehab and staff.The administration/main building at Choate.

RAVE Inc. The Anna Arts Center. WIBH Radio. Casey’s General Store in Jonesboro. Horseshoe Lakers 4-H. Jonesboro Rehab & Health Care.

Tri-County School. SIU Credit Union. Sunrise Preschool. Southern Seven Head Start. Illinois Guardianship & Advocacy Commission.