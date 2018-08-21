Pumpkin Town being planned

Planning is underway for the 2018 Pumpkin Town display in Anna.

The popular fall event once again will be held on the grounds of the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center.

The theme for this year’s display will be the Illinois Bicentennial, which is being commemorated during 2018.

Displays are scheduled to be completed before dark on Thursday, Oct. 4.

Organizers are hoping that Pumpkin Town will be on display for two weekends, from Oct. 2 through Oct. 14.

For more information about Pumpkin Town, contact Carol Hoffman at the Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau in Anna, phone 833-9928, carol@southernmostillinois.com or www.southernmostillinois.com.