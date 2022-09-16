Pumpkin Town entries welcomed by chamber

Union County Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development is inviting participants to be a part of the 2022 Pumpkin Town tradition.

Pumpkin Town is a longstanding Union County tradition. The event features creative displays which utilize pumpkins.

Pumpkin Town displays are planned again this year at the Anna City Park.

This year, Pumpkin Town also will feature a window decorating contest.

The theme for 2022 is “Haunted Nickelodeon.”

Decorating is scheduled to begin on Oct. 3. Decorations need to be complete by nightfall on Oct. 6. Judging is planned Oct. 7. Teardown is Oct. 17.

Prizes will be announced on Oct. 7. The following awards will be presented:

First place, best window decorations.

First place, second place, third place, best Pumpkin Town display.

Information on how to participate in Pumpkin Town can be found on the Union County Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development website at unioncounty.biz.