Pumpkin Town planned; opening moved to Saturday

The 2020 edition of Pumpkin Town had been scheduled to make its debut Thursday, today, at a new home. The opening has been changed due to soggy weather conditions.

Pumpkin Town will be at the Anna City Park this year.

Since its inception, Pumpkin Town has been displayed on the grounds of the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna.

The ongoing coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic has led to the creation of a new home for Pumpkin Town this year.

The theme for the 2020 display is “Superheroes.”

Set up for the drive-thru event was scheduled to begin early this week at the park.

A ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of Pumpkin Town had been set for 5:30 p.m. today.

Ribbon Cutting Moved

The ribbon cutting has been moved to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Pumpkin Town is scheduled to be on display through Oct. 31, which is Halloween Day. More than 20 displays are planned.

Breakdown and removal of displays will be Sunday, Nov. 1, by 3 p.m.

Pumpkin Town is being sponsored by the City of Anna, the Anna-Jonesboro Rotary Club and the Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau.