Queen pageant planned at Cobden Peach Festival

A Peach Festival is planned this year in Cobden.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Peach Festival is planned on Aug. 6-7 at the Cobden Community Park.

The community celebration of the peach harvest is sponsored each year by the Cobden Lions Club.

A queen pageant will be one of the highlights of the Cobden Peach Festival.

Addison Osman is the reigning Peach Festival queen. She was named festival queen in 2019.

Young women from Union County are invited to participate in the queen pageant.

The pageant is open to participants from the county who are 16 to 21 years of age who have not been married and have not had a child.

Queen candidate applications are available by contacting pageant director Debbie Stroehlein at Phases in downtown Cobden, phone 893-4917.

The deadline to enter the pageant is July 17.