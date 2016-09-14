Quilts exhibit on display

During September, the visitors center at Giant City State Park near Makanda is hosting a quilt exhibit by local artist and nature enthusiast Pradnya Dharmadhikari.

The exhibit includes quilts that display trees, flowers and nature landscapes.

The Giant City visitors center plans to host new art exhibits seasonally. The exhibits are open to the public.

For more information about exhibits, or to find out how to share nature art, contact Jennifer Randolph at 618-457-4836 or jennifer.randolph@illinois.gov.