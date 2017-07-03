Résumé building workshop set

State Rep. Brandon Phelps, D-Harrisburg, invites job-seekers in the Southern Illinois area to attend a free résumé building workshop that he is planning to host alongside Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Career Services program.

The workshop is set for 6 p.m. March 16 at the Harrisburg District Library. The library is located at 2 W. Walnut St. in Harrisburg.

Space is limited and an RSVP is required to attend. Refreshments will be provided. The event is open to the public.

A representative from SIUC’s Career Services is scheduled to present résumé tips and hints, as well as skills to keep in mind for interviews.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Phelps’ constituent service office by phone at 618-253-4189 or by email at bphelps118@gmail.com.