Rapid COVID testing to be offered at middle, high schools

In an effort to ensure in-person learning can fully resume as quickly and safely as possible, the Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, has announced a $225 million investment to expand access to covidSHIELD testing to middle and high schools across the state at low or no cost.

The covidSHIELD test, which was developed by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, is a saliva-based test that quickly detects the virus that causes COVID-19, including in people who aren’t exhibiting symptoms.

Testing will help quickly identify individuals who are positive for COVID-19 so that people who are close contacts of that individual can be quarantined to prevent further spread.

This could include exposure in school, sports or other extracurricular activities.

The more quickly a case can be identified, the number of potential exposures to other people can be reduced, as well as the number of people needing to quarantine, state officials said.

Instead of a nasal swab, the test uses saliva, which takes minutes to collect and results are available within 12 to 24 hours after the sample reaches the lab.

The specimens will be collected at each participating school and parental consent is required.