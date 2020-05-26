Recent heavy rain causes levels to rise on Ohio, Mississippi rivers

Flood warnings again are in effect for the two major rivers in the region.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah reported that flood warnings were in effect for both the Ohio and Mississippi rivers.

The weather service reported on May 21 that recent heavy rainfall had caused the rivers to rise.

Ohio River at Cairo

A flood warning is in effect until further notice.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, the river’s stage was 37.7 feet. Flood stage is 40.0 feet.

Minor flooding was in the forecast.

The river was expected to rise above flood stage by Friday evening, May 22, and continue to rise to near 42.5 feet by Monday morning, May 25.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam

A flood warning is in effect until Friday, May 29.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, the river’s stage was 30.9 feet. Flood stage is 36.0 feet.

Minor flooding was in the forecast.

The river was expected to go above flood stage Sunday, May 24, and continue to rise to a crest near 37 feet by Monday morning, May 25.

Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau

A flood warning is in effect until Monday afternoon, May 25.

At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, the river’s stage was 34.0 feet. Flood stage is 32.0 feet.

Minor flooding was occurring. Minor flooding was in the forecast.

The river was expected to rise to near 34.5 feet by Thursday evening, May 21. The river is expected to fall below flood stage by late Monday morning, May 25.

Mississippi River at Thebes

A flood warning was in effect until Saturday evening, May 23.

At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, the river’s stage was 32.8 feet. Flood stage is 33.0 feet.

Minor flooding was occurring.

The river was expected to rise to near 33.5 feet by Friday morning, May 22.

The forecast called for the river to fall below flood stage by Saturday afternoon, May 23.