Record number of voters in Illinois

A record number of voters are registered in Illinois.

The Illinois State Board of Elections, ISBE, reported Oct. 26 that the number of registered voters in Illinois, currently 7,988,670, is approaching 8 million.

This surpasses the previous record high of 7,789,500 set for the 2008 general election and reflects the public’s interest in the Nov. 8 general election, ISBE reported on its website.

Union County has nearly 13,000 registered voters. Union County Clerk Terry Bartruff reported a total of 12,834 voters in the county.

ISBE noted that since registration is available through Election Day, the number of registered voters is expected to further increase.

Voters who have not yet registered were being cautioned that they could encounter long lines if they delay registration until Election Day.

Regular registration closed on Oct. 11, and online voter registration closed at midnight on Oct. 23.

However, voters who still have not yet registered may take advantage of grace period registration, which extends through Nov. 8.

Grace period registration allows a voter to register at locations designated by the appropriate election authority and runs through Election Day.

Grace period, however, requires the person to cast her or his vote at the time of registering.

Early voting, which extends through Nov. 7 is an option available to voters who are already registered and want to cast their vote prior to Election Day.

Early voting can take place at any location designated by the election authority with which the voter is registered.

Voters who want to take advantage of early voting are advised contact their election authority for locations and hours.

Early voting is held in the Union County clerk’s office. The office is located in room 116 at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro. The courthouse is located at 309 W. Market St.

County clerk office hours are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The clerk’s office also has announced the following hours: Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon; and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

ISBE has encouraged voters who use either grace period or early voting to register (if required) and cast their vote as soon as possible to avoid long lines on Election Day and leading up to Election Day.