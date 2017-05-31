Red cross blood drives planned

During May’s observance of Trauma Awareness Month, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients with traumatic injuries and other serious medical needs by donating blood or platelets.

The National Trauma Institute reports that trauma accounts for approximately 41 million emergency department visits and 2.3 million hospital admissions in the U.S. annually.

“A single car accident victim can need as many as 100 units of blood,” said Mario Sedlock, director of donor recruitment, Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region, in a news release.

“In trauma situations, when there’s no time to check a patient’s blood type, emergency personnel reach for type O negative red blood cells and type AB plasma.”

O negative red blood cells and AB plasma can be transfused into any patient, regardless of blood type, making donors with these universal blood types an important part of the Red Cross trauma team.

Less than 7 percent of the population has type O negative blood, and only about four percent of the population has type AB blood.

Platelets may also be needed to help with clotting in cases of massive bleeding.

Because platelets must be transfused within five days of donation, there is a constant, often critical, need to keep up with demand.

Blood and platelet donors of all types are currently needed. Donation appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Area Blood Drives

Cross Road United Methodist Church in Ullin held a blood drive Tuesday, May 30.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area include:

First Baptist Church, 409 Morgan St., Anna, Thursday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 307 Massac Creek Rd., Metropolis, Monday, June 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.