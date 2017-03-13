Red Cross Month observed in March

Area residents who are eligible to give blood are asked to be donors during March, which is Red Cross Month.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities are scheduled in the area at the following locations and times:

Fellowship Baptist Church, 890 Senior Ave., Vienna, March 20, from noon to 6 p.m.

Shawnee Community College, 8364 Shawnee College Rd., Ullin, March 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, donors can schedule and manage donation appointments, access their donor card, track the impact of their donations and earn rewards.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questions online at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass before coming to their appointments.

March has been recognized as Red Cross Month by every U.S. president since 1943.

The month celebrates Red Cross volunteers who help those in need by giving their time, money or blood.

For more information about being a donor, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).