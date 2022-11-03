Red Cross: volunteers can help with variety of services, programs

The American Red Cross asks that people consider taking the time to help others by becoming a volunteer.

Red Cross volunteers support one of the largest humanitarian organizations in the world.

The American Red Cross said on its website that volunteers are its “true backbone.” Almost 300,000 individuals volunteer their time to support the mission of the Red Cross.

They help staff blood drives, volunteer at veterans’ hospitals, teach people life-saving skills such as first aid and CPR, respond to disasters and so much more.

Volunteers enable the Red Cross to respond to an average of more than 60,000 disasters every year.

In addition, as many as 2.5 million volunteer donors give blood and platelets every year.

There are many different ways to volunteer with the Red Cross. Information about being a volunteer can be found online at redcross.org/volunteertoday.

The Red Cross outlined work volunteers can do, which include:

Blood Donor Ambassadors: Blood donations are essential to the health of communities and blood donor ambassadors are a vital part of this work.

Volunteers in this role engage with blood donors by greeting, registering, answering questions, providing information and supporting them through the recovery process at the refreshments table.

Transportation Specialists: There is a high need for volunteer transportation specialists who support hospital patients by delivering blood from Red Cross facilities to local hospitals.

Disaster Action Team Member: Every day people are forced from their home due to fires, storms or other disasters.

Red Cross disaster action team volunteers respond day and night to meet the immediate needs of their neighbors. Training is free.