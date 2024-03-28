Redeploy Illinois program on agenda at county board meeting

A program which strives to keep juvenile offenders from facing incarceration and an update on a new animal control facility were discussed at last week’s regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was Friday morning, March 22, at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Multiple items related to the Redeploy Illinois program were on the agenda for Friday morning’s meeting. Program director Becky Pearce was at the meeting to share information with county officials.

The agenda included the Redeploy Illinois application to the state’s Department of Human Services and the program’s budget for Fiscal Year 2025, which begins July 1.

Also on the agenda were a lease and seven subcontract agreements related to the program. All of the items were approved by the county board.

Redeploy Illinois works to give juvenile offenders ages 13-18 an alternative to incarceration.

The program, which began in 2014, operates out of Union County and serves the nine counties in the First Judicial Circuit in Southern Illinois.

The program’s budget for FY 2025 will total approximately $690,000, with all of the funds coming from state grant resources.

Pearce said that as of March 1, the program was serving 70 clients throughout the circuit.

Plans for the new fiscal year include adding an engagement specialist who will serve the program. One of the goals of the specialist will be to boost parental engagement.

Other Business

In other business:

Commissioner Kent Pitts shared an update on the start of construction at the county’s new animal control facility. The new facility is being built along Kaolin Road between Anna and Cobden.

Pitts also said that the animal control program continues to welcome donations of dog food, as well as money to help cover costs.

Debby McKibben was appointed as a member of the Southern 7 Board of Health.

Kim Howell was appointed to fill a vacancy as a Buncombe Public Water District trustee.

One building permit, for a new home, was approved.