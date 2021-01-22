Region 5 moves to Tier 1 mitigations

The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Saturday announced that Region 5 has met the metrics to move out of Tier 2 mitigations and into Tier 1 mitigations, which will allow limited indoor dining.

Region 5 includes Union, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson counties.

“I am excited to see Southern Illinois move into Tier 1 mitigations and I encourage them to continue to practice personal protective actions so they can get back to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan,” IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release.

“This should serve as motivation for other regions.

“However, I do want to caution that moving back through tiers does not mean abandoning your mask or attending large events and gatherings.

“We must continue to watch our distance and wear our masks and get vaccinated when we become eligible.”

Tier 1 requires a region to meet the following metrics:

•A test positivity rate below 8 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the seven-day rolling average.

•Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a three-day rolling average.

•No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a seven-day average.

Beginning Jan. 16, 2021, staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds were going to be based on a seven-day rolling average to help stabilize the numbers and reduce the variations associated with natural hospital admission trends.

Tier 1 Guidelines

IDPH detailed the following Tier 1 guidelines:

Bars and Restaurants

Indoor service limited to lesser of 25 percent. or 25 people per room.

Establishment must serve food for indoor service.

Reservations required and limited to two hours.

No tables exceeding four persons indoors.

Bars and restaurants close at 11 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day.

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings, Including Weddings, Funerals, Potlucks, Etc.

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity both indoors and outdoors.

Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings.

Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning, or sports.

This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general Phase 4 business guidance such as office, personal care, retail.

Organized Group Recreational Activities (Fitness Centers, Sports, Etc.)

Sports should follow the mitigation measures set forth in the All Sport Guidelines, which outlines appropriate levels of practice and competition based on individual sport risk.

Face coverings must be worn at all times in fitness centers, including while engaged in individual exercise regardless of person or machine spacing.