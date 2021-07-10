Region surpasses total of 10,000 COVID cases

Southern Seven Health Department on Monday, Oct. 4, reported four newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Union County.

An update released on Monday by Southern Seven showed that the area has surpassed a total of 10,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The health department serves Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Pulaski and Massac counties.

The newly confirmed Union County cases involved one person the 20s, two in the 60s and one in the 70s.

As of Monday, Union County had recorded a total of 2,959 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. A total of 2,888 recovered cases were reported.

Also as of Monday, there were 24 active cases in the county. A total of 47 deaths had been reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Southern Seven Health Department shared the following update on cases in the region, as of Monday:

54 newly confirmed cases. 61 newly recovered. 209 total active cases. 160 total deaths. 10,078 cumulative total cases.

All of the statistics provided by the health department are provisional and are subject to change.

The health department reminds everyone to continue to follow COVID-19 safety measures in public settings, even after they have been fully vaccinated, to further control the spread of the virus. Those who have been at gatherings where little to no safety measures were in place is at risk of contracting the virus.