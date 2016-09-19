Regional band will welcome students from throughout area

High school and 8th grade band students from throughout Southern Illinois and the surrounding area will have a unique opportunity this school year.

Jim Childers, the director of bands at Marion Junior High School, plans to organize and host a regional honor band called The Honor Band of Southern Illinois.

Plans call for students in the band to rehearse on Monday evenings starting in November, after the marching season.

Plans call for the students to travel to Chicago to compete during the first weekend of June at a Music in the Parks festival.

The group also plans to perform in the late spring at Southern Illinois University Carbondale in a concert with one of the university’s bands. Childers said he sees the band as “an opportunity for local band students who are already involved with great school ensembles to get to play even more great literature at a high level.”

“This might be an opportunity for home-schooled band students to be involved in an outstanding band with larger numbers,” he added.

Childers said he has “considered hosting such a group for years, but as I realized I did not have that many years left to teach, I jumped at the chance to direct more great literature.”

Students in the 8th through 12th grades from the southern part of the state and from just across the rivers can contact Childers at jchilders@marionunit2.org, beginning Oct. 4 to request an audition time.

Auditions are plannd during the week of Oct. 24 in the Marion Junior High band room.

More information about the group can be found by going to the Marion Junior High School’s website, www.marionunit2.org/mjhs.

Follow the links to “band and choir,” “Mr. Childers” and then “The Honor Band of Southern Illinois” to find out more about audition materials, cost, attendance expectations and more.