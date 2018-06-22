Regional health care mission set in Harrisburg

The U.S. Department of Defense, DoD, and the Delta Regional Authority, DRA, plan to hold a health care mission in Harrisburg.

The mission is scheduled to be open daily at Harrisburg Middle School starting June 18 and continuing through June 27. The middle school is located at 312 Bulldog Blvd.

The mission in Harrisburg will deliver no-cost medical, dental and optical care to residents from across the region.

People do not have to be an area resident to receive treatment. Anyone who attends will receive care on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The “Southern Care” Innovative Readiness Training, IRT, mission will provide medical services to everyone ages 2 and older.

The mission is scheduled to provide services every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for June 24 and June 27, when the hours are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Services that will be provided include non-emergency medical treatments and screenings, dental cleanings, fillings, tooth extractions, eye exams and single-vision prescription glasses.

In addition to receiving medical services, residents will be able to obtain information at clinic sites about local health care services, public health programs, resources and general health care information to promote continued wellness.

No appointments are necessary, although residents are encouraged to arrive early to ensure an opening for services.

For more information, those interested in care can call 866-611-5627. Residents do not need to call ahead. All they have to do is show up at the location.

Joint IRT missions involving the military and DRA have been conducted for nine years and have delivered medical services to 80,000 Delta residents in 16 rural communities.