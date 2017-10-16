Regional high school band performs

Shawnee Community College presented its annual high school regional band performance on Thursday evening, Oct. 5. The regional band performed at the college's main campus near Ullin.

Shawnee Community College band students, along with high school students from Vienna High School, Massac County High School, Century High School at Ullin, Goreville High School, Cobden High School, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, Dongola High School, Egyptian High School at Tamms and Shawnee High School at Wolf Lake performed several songs.

The songs which the band performed included "The Star Spangled Banner," "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," "James Bond Suite," "Rolling Stones: The Music Tour" and "Led Zeppelin on Tour."

The band was conducted by Shawnee Community College music instructor Lee VanAlstine.

The regional band's members are named below, by school:

Century High School: Blake Ryan, Madison Mowell, Debra Baker and Elizabeth Bridges.

Cobden High School: Cullen Shanahan, Maddie Shoemate, Andrew Hawkins, Bridget Clark, Lauren Sweitzer, Carlie Clausen, Adriana Cocom, Greta Grimmer, Quinn Tunison, Seth Wakefield, Jamison Cowart, Jordan Lyerla, Ethan Penrod and Alyssa Penrod.

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School: Holly McAlister, Anna Madura, Dalton Seip, Abigail Barlow, Emma Goins, Ally Davis, Jon Parmly, Megan Tehandon, Kelly Messamore, Alyvea Phillips, Donald Rodgers, Takiyah Coleman, Zach Odum, Abby Scott, Sam Archey, Taylor Archie, Kailyn Boie and Caroline Hansen.

Dongola High School: Erin Wyant, Delaney Cummins, Gracie Kern, Megan Theis, Dailee Cummins, Alyssa Flores, Charles Duty, Emily Aldrich, Jayden Westbrooks, Michael Sevenski, Madison Boner, Michelle Wolford and Journee Rushing.

Egyptian High School: Amanda Bennett, Aaron Bigham, Morgan Henderson, Sarah Johnson, Zion LaGrone, Lucas McLaughlin, Camryn Mitchell, Tristan Parker, Rileigh Petermichel, Kolton Pitts, Brandy Taylor and Grace Klingerman.

Shawnee High School: Kannen Wills, Olivia Jackson, Holden Criddle, Nick McAlister, Kyliegh Harris, Hannah Sichling, Rachel Fox and Austin Smith.