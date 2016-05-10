Home / News / Regional teacher institute on Oct. 7

Wed, 10/05/2016 - 4:57pm admin

The Regional Office of Education #30 plans to hold its annual teacher institute at Carbondale Community High School on Friday, Oct. 7 starting at 8 a.m.

School districts from Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union counties plan to participate in the institute.

Dr. David M. Mouser will give the keynote address, titled "Focusing on Impact: Teaching the Lessons that Matter."

Teachers will have the opportunity to attend breakout sessions in a range of topics. Coffe and a continental breakfast will be provided.

For more information, contact the Anna Regional Office of Education #30 at 618-634-3458 or visit the website at www.roe30.org.

