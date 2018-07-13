Registration scheduled at A-JCHS

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School has scheduled registration for the 2018-2018 academic year.

Registration is scheduled July 30 through Aug. 2 in the principal’s office at the school.

The school noted that students who signed up for classes in the spring will be receiving information packets in the mail during July.

The registration schedule follows:

Seniors: July 30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Juniors: July 31, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sophomores: Aug. 1, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Freshmen and sophomores: Aug. 1, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Freshmen: Aug. 2, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All grades: Aug. 2, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The school advised that on registration day, students will need to bring full payment for all fees or a completed free/reduced lunch form.

The form contains income guidelines set by the federal government regarding eligibility for free and reduced meals.

One application will be completed per household for all children who attend A-JCHS.

All incoming freshmen and students who are newly enrolled in the district must present proof of a physical exam, a current immunization record and proof of residency before they can be registered.

Students who are newly enrolled are advised to contact the principal’s office as soon as possible to begin the registration process.

For more information about enrollment and registration at the school, contact Brad or Nikki in the principal’s office, phone 833-8502.