Registration underway at Shawnee

Registration is underway for the upcoming spring semester at Shawnee Community College.

The college says that its faculty and staff are working hard to ensure that it provides an environment that will offer engaging classes and a safe learning environment.

Prospective students who may be new to college, as well as those who may be thinking about returning after being out of school for a while, are encouraged to begin the enrollment process early.

Spring classes are scheduled to start in January; however, students can ensure they receive the options that best meet their personal needs for attending the upcoming semester by registering early.

For details about registration options or questions about course options, contact the college’s admissions/registrar’s office by calling 618-634-3200 or visit shawneecc.edu online to request information by mail.