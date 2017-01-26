Reigning fair queen first runner-up at state pageant

The reigning Union County Fair queen earned special honors at the 2017 Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs, IAAF, convention.

The convention was held last Thursday through Sunday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield.

The annual convention, which is scheduled each January, includes a trade show, a talent contest and a queen pageant.

Reigning Union County Fair queen Clare Bunyan of Cobden finished as first runner-up in the pageant which was held at the 2017 convention.

Bunyan was one of 72 contestants in the state pageant who represented county fairs from throughout Illinois. She is the daughter of Chris and Jill Bunyan.

Bunyan was crowned as Union County Fair queen in August 2016.

IAAF is an organization of the 104 Illinois county fairs, the Illinois and DuQuoin State Fairs and approximately 290 associate members. The associates represent entrepreneurs and vendors supporting the fair industry. The IAAF lobbies legislatively for county fair interests.

(More information about the state pageant is planned in next week's paper.)