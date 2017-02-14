Home / News / Remembering Mr. Lincoln
The Lincoln Memorial Picnic Grounds in Jonesboro are the home to statues of Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas.

Remembering Mr. Lincoln

Tue, 02/14/2017 - 10:11am admin

Abraham Lincoln, who served as the 16th president of the United States, was born on Feb. 12, 1809, in Kentucky.

Lincoln and Douglas met for a debate in Jonesboro on Sept. 15, 1858, when they were candidates for a U.S. Senate seat from Illinois. The two men conducted a series of debates throughout the State of Illinois during the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign.

The Jonesboro debate was conducted on what is now the site of the picnic grounds where the statues stand.

