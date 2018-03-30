Rend Lake Dam Road Set to Close for Maintenance

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake reports that the Rend Lake dam road from the intersection with the Rend City Road on the west to the end of the spillway bridge on the east, including the spillway bridge, is scheduled to be closed to all through traffic April 3-4.

The closure is necessary for routine, scheduled maintenance to take place.

Access to the South Marcum Boat Ramp, Spillway Recreation Area, Spillway Dedication Lot and the Rend Lake Bike Trail will remain open during this time.

Updated information on this project will be posted on the Rend Lake Project Office/Visitor Center Facebook page.