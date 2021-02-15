Reopening of Metropolis plant seen as good news for region

The recent announcement that Honeywell’s Metropolis Works facility is in the process of reopening is the kind of good news that State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, says will help boost the economy and create much-needed job opportunities in Southern Illinois.

“I know that when the facility originally shut down, we lost dozens of well-paying jobs and the community was hit hard,” Fowler said in a news release.

“Now, after experiencing yet another major hit to our economy and workforce due to the COVID-19 crisis, it’s extremely encouraging that the facility is reopening and bringing much-need job opportunities back to the area.”

Fowler said that facility officials announced their intention to restart production in 2023, and anticipate hiring 160 full-time employees by the end of next year.

In their statement announcing the plans to reopen, Honeywell stated, “We’re proud to bring these jobs back to the Metropolis community to meet the needs of our customers.”

The facility halted plant production in 2017, citing significant challenges in the nuclear industry.

Honeywell is the only domestic uranium conversion facility in the country, converting uranium ore into UF6.

