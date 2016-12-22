Report from Anna police chief: ‘Unprecedented’ number of armed robberies reported in Anna, Jonesboro

An unprecedented number of armed robberies occurred in Anna and Jonesboro during the last two weeks of November and the first two weeks of December.

The situation was highlighted in a memorandum drafted by Anna Police Chief Michael Hunter.

The memorandum was addressed to Anna Mayor Steve Hartline, the members of the Anna City Council and Anna’s city administrator, Steve Guined.

Hunter said he planned to discuss the matter during a regular meeting of the Anna City Council which was planned Tuesday evening, Dec. 20.

Hunter said there have been five incidents, including four in Anna, including two incidents at the Farm Fresh store, and one each at Hardee’s and Capaha Bank.

An incident involving an alleged armed robbery and home invasion was reported in Jonesboro.

Anna Police Department officers, along with officials from other law enforcement agencies, “have spent hundreds of man hours investigating these incidents,” Hunter stated.

Arrests have been made in connection with four of the five incidents. An investigation continues in connection with the most recent incident at Farm Fresh, which happened on Dec. 13.

The first three robberies happened in Anna, between Nov. 17 and Nov. 28.

“During the investigation, I received information from an anonymous source, which was corroborated later with information Assistant Chief/Detective (Bryan) Watkins received.

“After following up on the information we received, Assistant Chief Watkins and I, along with assistance from (the) Union County Sheriff’s Department, Jonesboro Police Department and the Illinois State Police, were able to execute an arrest on a male subject in connection with the robberies.”

Hunter reported that the robbery/home invasion occurred at a residence in Jonesboro on Dec. 11.

“Anna officers immediately assisted (the) Jonesboro Police Department with their investigation,” the Anna police chief reported.

Police were able to identify three suspects. Three persons have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The most recent robbery occurred on Dec. 13 at Farm Fresh in Anna.

The suspect, identified as a white male, entered the store, “inferring a weapon and demanded money.” The suspect left the store on foot and fled to the northwest. An investigation into the incident continues.

“I want you and the public to know our department works diligently to keep our community safe and we will continue to do so,” Hunter stated.

Anna police also reported that a burglary occurred early last Saturday morning at Medicap. Controlled substances were reported to have been taken after a window was knocked out at the business in east Anna.

Monthly Activity Report

The police chief also issued a monthly report which highlighted the Anna Police Department’s November activities. Statistics from the report follow:

195 calls requiring responses. 95 walk in requests. 52 traffic stops. 12 crashes handled. Two vehicles impounded. Seven motorists assisted.

12 criminal arrests. 23 traffic citations. 31 written warnings. 12 code violations cited. 3,130 miles patrolled. 687 hours worked.

26 cases approved. 12 cases submitted for prosecution. Three cases pending investigation. 11 cases closed.

Assistant Chief/Investigator’s Report

Assistant Chief/Investigator (Detective) Bryan Watkins reported that during November, he investigated five criminal complaints.

Of those, five individual incident reports were submitted to the Union County state’s attorney’s office for prosecution.