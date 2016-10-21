Residents again voice concerns about bridge

Frustrated residents repeated their concerns about the condition of a local bridge at last week’s regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was Friday morning, Oct. 14, at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The focus of discussion was on an aging bridge along Bauer Road, which is south of Jonesboro.

Three residents who live in the area attended last Friday’s meeting and shared their concerns about the bridge. Similar concerns had been voiced at a previous county board meeting.

The bridge has been patched. Residents said that work has not eased their concerns about the safety of the bridge.

One of the residents brought in a very long nail which she said was found at the site, along with a board which came off the bridge.

The resident who brought in the items called the entire situation “pathetic” and said that patching is “futile.”

Board of commissioners chairman Richard Cunningham said that the conditions of bridges throughout the county were a concern.

Cunningham said that the situation comes down to money.

“If we want more and better things in the county, somebody’s got to pay for it,” the board chairman said.

“We would like to replace all of the bridges,” he said. “We’re restricted due to money.” He said that only 2 percent of the funding generated by county taxes goes to roads and bridges.

County officials noted that the Illinois Department of Transportation prioritizes the status of bridges and the work which will be done on the structures.

County board member Danny Hartline said that a list is available which shows the status of how bridges are prioritized. Hartline said that he would look further into that list in relation to the Bauer Road situation.

County officials said that they welcomed input from residents and said that they would do their best to ensure the safety of the people in the community.