The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, on Friday, April 26, reported that with the respiratory virus season continuing to wind down, the state’s overall respiratory virus level was minimal.

IDPH also reported that all of the counties in the state were at a low level for COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to CDC data for the week ending April 20.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois declined 22 percent during the same week, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker.

“I am happy to see the continued decline in respiratory viruses across the state,” IDPH director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release.

“As the respiratory season winds down, I want to make Illinoisans aware that COVID-19 has not been following the same seasonal trends as flu and RSV – at least not yet.

“For this reason, I want to remind those individuals most vulnerable to severe COVID-19 about their options to stay protected.

“If you are 65 years of age or older, you are eligible for a second dose of the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine. If you are immunosuppressed, you are eligible to receive an additional updated shot two months after your previous dose.”

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, ACIP, issued updated guidelines in February that recommend a second dose of the updated COVID-19 shots for those who are more vulnerable to severe outcomes.

With the respiratory virus season winding down, IDPH announced that it would suspend regular updates until further notice.

The public can continue to monitor statewide conditions at IDPH’s Infectious Respiratory Disease Surveillance Dashboard.