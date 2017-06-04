Results from Tuesday's Union County elections

Tuesday, April 4, was Election Day in Union County. Voters elected candidates who were running for municipal posts, positions on local school district boards of education, seats on two library districts and the Shawnee Community College district board.

Unofficial results recorded at the Union County clerk's office in Jonesboro showed that 593 of the county's 13,037 voters went to the polls on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the unofficial results from Tuesday's election, as recorded at the Union County clerk's office in Jonesboro:

City of Jonesboro

For mayor: Ken Blandford 69.

For city clerk: Barbara A. Casper 65.

For city treasurer: Shelly Pender 69.

For alderman, Ward One: Bart Hileman 32.

For alderman, Ward Two: Lance M. Meisenheimer 12.

For alderman, Ward Three: Kenneth P. Carlson 20.

Village of Alto Pass

For village president: Scott Tripp 28.

For village treasurer: No candidate.

For village trustee (vote for not more than three): Katrina Renzaglia, Julie Gumbart-Buck, Steven Grimmer.

For village trustee, to serve an unexpired two-year term (vote for not more than three): Joel Murray, Mila Maring.

For village clerk: Kelli Ellis 29.

Village of Cobden

For village president: Paul Z. Tomazzoli 69.

For village clerk: Karen M. Winzenburger 75.

For village trustee (vote for not more than three): David A. Stewart 61, Jean Britt 57, Austin James Dean Sellars 47, Jesse Spencer 44.

Village of Dongola

For village president: Greg Corzine 25.

For village trustee (vote for not more than three): Leonard Temke 23, Leonard Beszczynski 21.

Dongola Library District

For library trustee (vote for not more than three): Brenda Hogue 71, Carol Reeves 68, Nancy Jo Schmidt 63.

Stinson Memorial Library District

For library trustee (vote for not more than two): No candidate.

Space was available on the ballot for write-in candidates.

Educational Service Region Regional Board

For members of regional school board of trustees, Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union counties (vote for not more than seven):

Roger Pfister, Jackson County, 219. Geneva Elaine Bonifield, Union County 388. Larry Houston, Alexander County, 265. Michael Reiman, Jackson County, 208. Lillian Milam, Union County, 409. Dean L. Rogan Sr., Pulaski County, 223.

Lick Creek Community Consolidated School District No. 16

For members of the board of education (vote for three): Jon Matt Houseman 36, Thomas Corbit 32, Dawn M. Turner 23.

Anna Community Consolidated School District No. 37

For members of the board of education (vote for three): Elaine Ray 114, Lori Foster 116, Pam Needling 110.

Cobden Unit School School District No. 17

For members of the board of education (vote for four): Debra Ann Penrod 114, Jeanne Brumleve 129, Kimberly J.C. Howell 114, Carroll Walker 127.

Jonesboro Community Consolidated School District No. 43

For members of the board of education (vote for a total of four):

Incorporated area: Don Choate 52.

Unincorporated area: Michael Penninger 93.

Space was available on the ballot for a write-in candidate.

Dongola Community Unit School District No. 66

For members of the board of education (vote for three): John L. Snell 27, Dana Eddleman 63, Cherie Wright 61, Mary J. Gibson 63.

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School District No. 81

For members of the board of education (vote for three): April Dover Teske 220, Tim McGrath 219.

Shawnee Community Unit School District No. 84

For members of the board of education to serve an unexpired two-year term: No candidate.

For members of the board of education to serve a full four-year term (vote for a total of four): Mitchel McLane 14, Melissa C. Criddle 16, Tim Qualls 18.

Shawnee Community College District No. 531

For trustees of the community college district (vote for not more than two): Don E. Patton 375, Michael P. McMahan 403.