Retired Teachers Association helps students during pandemic

Members of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, IRTA, a statewide association of retired educators, their families and supporters, are volunteering during this COVID-19 pandemic to assist students tackling the unprecedented challenge of finishing the school year at home.

“We want to help students learn,” said John Flaherty, a former high school and special education teacher and current president of the association.

“Our members are ready to help students build their learning skills and tutor in highly advanced subject areas like chemistry and mathematics,” Flaherty said in a news release.

“For elementary students, self-paced and self-directed learning is a foreign concept. A teacher-mentor will help students take their own initiative and focus their learning at their own pace.”

Parents who want to match their student with a retired teacher can sign up on the association’s website on www.irtaonline.org. Mentors are on a first come, first serve basis.