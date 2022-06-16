Retirement ceremony set for flags

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial Organization is planning to have a flag retirement ceremony.

The ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Alto Pass Cemetery.

The ceremony is scheduled to include the playing of “The Star Spangled Banner,” the firing of a three-volley salute and the playing of “Taps.”

Those presentations will be followed by veterans and members of the public placing flags that have been inspected and found to become unserviceable, to be destroyed by burning as recommended by the United States Flag Code.

More information is available by contacting an Alto Pass Veterans Memorial Organization member or by calling 618-559-0089.