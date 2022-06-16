Home / Home

Retirement ceremony set for flags

Thu, 06/16/2022 - 5:37pm admin

The Alto Pass Area Veterans Memorial Organization is planning to have a flag retirement ceremony.

The ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Alto Pass Cemetery.

The ceremony is scheduled to include the playing of “The Star Spangled Banner,” the firing of a three-volley salute and the playing of “Taps.”

Those presentations will be followed by veterans and members of the public placing flags that have been inspected and found to become unserviceable, to be destroyed by burning as recommended by the United States Flag Code.

More information is available by contacting an Alto Pass Veterans Memorial Organization member or by calling 618-559-0089.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
6 + 4 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here