Revolutionary War veterans to be honored at ceremony

Historic St. John’s Cemetery in Union County is the final resting place for many pioneers of Illinois' early settlement.

Although St. John’s is just one of many early cemeteries in Southern Illinois, it is significant in the fact that there are four Revolutionary War Veterans buried there.

The remains of veterans Adam Clapp, Christopher Lyerle, Jacob Hileman, and Peter Meisenheimer lie within the grounds of the cemetery.

As part of the Illinois bicentennial celebration during 2018, the Illinois Sons of the American Revolution have undertaken a statewide project to mark all active cemeteries that contain Revolutionary War veteran burials.

During the cemetery marking ceremony and dedication, a large cast metal plaque listing the veterans’ names and accomplishments is presented.

Guest speakers and a chaplain present a short service, and the Sons of the American Revolution historic color guard fire a rifle salute in honor of the veterans buried there.

Sponsorship of this event is by the Long Knives Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

The chapter is reaching out to the descendants of these veterans so that family invitations and offers of input may be extended.

The Long Knives Chapter also wants to extend invitations to the DAR, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, veterans groups, civic groups, county and state officials and the public to attend.

The cemetery marking dedication is planned at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at St. John's Cemetery.

The cemetery is located west of Dongola on St. John's Road, across from St. John’s Lutheran Church.

After the dedication, light snacks and refreshments will be served at the Dongola Community Center in Dongola.

Descendants of the four honored veterans are urged to contact SAR Long Knives president Jim Wallace at wallberries2600@gmail.com, chairman Brian Corder at brian.corder@aol.com or SAR chaplain Steven Haldeman at sdmh123@myfrontiermail.com.