Revolutionary War veterans to be honored at St. John's ceremony

Historic St. John’s Cemetery in Union County is the final resting place for many early pioneers of Illinois settlement.

Although St. John’s is just one of many early cemeteries in Southern Illinois, it is significant in the fact that there are four Revolutionary War veterans buried there.

The remains of veterans Adam Clapp, Christopher Lyerle, Jacob Hileman and Peter Meisenheimer lie within the grounds of the cemetery.

As part of the Illinois bicentennial celebration during 2018, the Illinois Sons of the American Revolution have undertaken a statewide project to mark all active cemeteries that contain Revolutionary War veteran burials. The Revolutionary War was fought from 1775 to 1783.

A cemetery marking dedication is planned at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at St. John’s Cemetery.

St. John’s Cemetery is located west of Dongola, along St. John’s Road, across from St. John’s Lutheran Church.

For the ceremony, a Sons of the American Revolution color guard will be present wearing period uniforms.

Members of the honor guard will fire a musket salute and also will be able to answer questions about the event.