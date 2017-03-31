Ribbon cutting held

A new vacation rental in Union County opened it doors to the public Saturday, March 18, with a ribbon cutting by the Union County Chamber of Commerce and a blessing from a local priest, Father Federico Higuera.

What was once an abandoned, tornado damaged home in Alto Pass, Havisham House is now a renovated piece of history. Owners Nick and Jerri Schaefer purchased the home and are ready to book reservations to bring more tourism to Southern Illinois.

Nearly 500 people toured the home at the open house which was held on March 18.

“Our plans were to keep the integrity of this historic home, built in 1892, while adding modern touches and conveniences. We think tourists will love this home as much as we do,” Jerri Schaefer said in a news release.

More information can be found online at havishamhouse.com.