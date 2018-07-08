Ribbon cutting set at locks, dam

A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned Aug. 30 at the Olmsted Locks and Dam.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the locks and dam, which are located at 567 New Dam Rd.

The ceremony will be hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District.

The event is open to the public. The ceremony is scheduled to include a keynote address by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, R.D. James.

The ceremony also will feature a dedication of the Wicket Lifter Keen, and the first commercial tow lockage.

The Corps of Engineers reported in a news release that as of Feb. 1, $2.475 billion had been expended on the project.

“Olmsted Lock and Dam will ensure the viability of this commercial waterway so important to our nation’s economic security,” Louisville District commander Col. Antoinette Gant said.

“The project’s operational achievement represents generations of innovation excellence, more than 45 million labor hours, and stands as an example of the benefits provided from work done by the Corps on our nation’s critical inland waterways.”

Shuttle service to transport attendees to the ceremony site location will be provided from the designated parking locations.

The shuttle is scheduled to run continuously from 8 a.m. until 9:55 a.m. on Aug. 30.

The Corps of Engineers advised that in order to ensure minimum delays through security, those who are planning to attend should arrive at the ceremony before 9:50 a.m.

Large coolers, large ice chests, large bags and backpacks will not be permitted at the site location.

Detailed information regarding scheduled events, directions and parking locations are available on the Louisville District’s website at https://www.lrl.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Navigation/Locks-and... Locks-and-Dam/.